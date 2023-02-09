Markets
Pre-market Movers: CSII, APP, APPS, REVB, AFRM…

February 09, 2023 — 07:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) is up over 47% at $19.65. AppLovin Corporation (APP) is up over 29% at $16.45. Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is up over 15% at $20.60. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is up over 13% at $2.30. Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is up over 9% at $3.50. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) is up over 7% at $32.50. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is up over 6% at $118.93.

In the Red

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is down over 19% at $13.02. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) is down over 18% at $4.35. Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is down over 16% at $13.30. Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) is down over 16% at $4.72. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) is down over 14% at $2.04. Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) is down over 10% at $45.85. Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) is down over 8% at $51.50. Galapagos NV (GLPG) is down over 8% at $40.08. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is down over 8% at $22.01. Mattel, Inc. (MAT) is down over 8% at $18.72. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is down over 8% at $3.26. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) is down over 6% at $32.15.

