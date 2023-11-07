Pre-market Movers: CREV, VTYX, ALTO, TMDX, LIFW…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Carbon Revolution Limited (CREV) is up over 47% at $129.11. TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 41% at $56.99. Unisys Corporation (UIS) is up over 24% at $3.61. Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) is up over 18% at $35.87. Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX) is up over 15% at $5.26. Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) is up over 13% at $3.80. Collective Audience, Inc. (CAUD) is up over 12% at $6.28. GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) is up over 12% at $3.69. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is up over 12% at $1.08. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) is up over 11% at $1.22. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is up over 10% at $195.00. Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP) is up over 10% at $17.79. RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) is up over 9% at $30.83. Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) is up over 5% at $1.50.

In the Red

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is down over 72% at $3.84. Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is down over 50% at $2.41. MSP Recovery, Inc. (LIFW) is down over 24% at $7.31. Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) is down over 21% at $21.00. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is down over 19% at $2.85. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (WWAC) is down over 18% at $5.95. Aura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA) is down over 17% at $9.12. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) is down over 12% at $6.41. Royalty Management Holding Co (RMCO) is down over 11% at $8.81. Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is down over 10% at $47.01. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) is down over 10% at $1.23. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) is down over 8% at $12.90. Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) is down over 7% at $1.64.

