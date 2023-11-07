News & Insights

Markets
ADTN

Pre-market Movers: CREV, VTYX, ALTO, TMDX, LIFW…

November 07, 2023 — 07:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Carbon Revolution Limited (CREV) is up over 47% at $129.11. TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 41% at $56.99. Unisys Corporation (UIS) is up over 24% at $3.61. Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) is up over 18% at $35.87. Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX) is up over 15% at $5.26. Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) is up over 13% at $3.80. Collective Audience, Inc. (CAUD) is up over 12% at $6.28. GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) is up over 12% at $3.69. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is up over 12% at $1.08. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) is up over 11% at $1.22. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is up over 10% at $195.00. Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP) is up over 10% at $17.79. RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) is up over 9% at $30.83. Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) is up over 5% at $1.50.

In the Red

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is down over 72% at $3.84. Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is down over 50% at $2.41. MSP Recovery, Inc. (LIFW) is down over 24% at $7.31. Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) is down over 21% at $21.00. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is down over 19% at $2.85. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (WWAC) is down over 18% at $5.95. Aura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA) is down over 17% at $9.12. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) is down over 12% at $6.41. Royalty Management Holding Co (RMCO) is down over 11% at $8.81. Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is down over 10% at $47.01. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) is down over 10% at $1.23. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) is down over 8% at $12.90. Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) is down over 7% at $1.64.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADTN
ALPN
ALTO
AMRC
AUGX
AURA
AYX
CHRS
ESPR
FOSL
GVP
LIFW
MGIH
NSTG
ONVO
RNG
SANM
TMDX
TRIP
UIS
VMEO
VTYX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.