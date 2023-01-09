Markets
ALBO

Pre-market Movers: CINC, AMYT, ALBO, MLEC, DAWN…

January 09, 2023 — 07:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (CINC) is up over 135% at $27.73 Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) is up over 106% at $14.50 Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) is up over 84% at $42.03 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) is up over 25% at $26.68 CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is up over 25% at $10.40 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) is up over 22% at $2.01 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is up over 11% at $8.11 Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is up over 8% at $6.99 CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is up over 8% at $2.70 Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is up over 7% at $6.64 MariaDB plc (MRDB) is up over 7% at $4 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 6% at $5.34 Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is up over 5% at $3.72

In the Red

Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is down over 28% at $13.78 POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) is down over 20% at $5.74 IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is down over 14% at $4.00 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is down over 12% at $288.51 Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is down over 9% at $2.19 MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is down over 6% at $4.24 Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) is down over 5% at $18.00 MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (MMV) is down over 5% at $11.03

