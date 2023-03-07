Markets
Pre-market Movers: CARA, SFR, WW, SQSP, SLND…

March 07, 2023 — 07:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

WW International, Inc. (WW) is up over 16% at $4.49. Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) is up over 14% at $27.55. Southland Holdings, Inc. (SLND) is up over 14% at $10.55. Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is up over 14% at $6.10. Semantix, Inc. (STIX) is up over 14% at $4.99. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is up over 12% at $2.44. Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is up over 11% at $14.77. MariaDB plc (MRDB) is up over 11% at $2.78. American Well Corporation (AMWL) is up over 9% at $2.92. Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is up over 8% at $1.99.

In the Red

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) is down over 27% at $7.28. Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR) is down over 20% at $2.43. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) is down over 14% at $7.00. Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) is down over 13% at $6.52. Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) is down over 11% at $11.00. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO) is down over 9% at $16.50. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 9% at $11.33. Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) is down over 9% at $2.50. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is down over 6% at $9.01. Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) is down over 5% at $27.09. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) is down over 5% at $3.39.

