Pre-market Movers: BXRX, CNCE, GROM, NRBO, BHIL…

December 09, 2022 — 06:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is up over 54% at $6.30 Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) is up over 41% at $6.35 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) is up over 34% at $2.33 Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) is up over 27% at $3.33 China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is up over 22% at $2.68 DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is up over 12% at $49.10 EPR Properties (EPR) is up over 7% at $44 ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) is up over 7% at $23.00 Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) is up over 7% at $7.93 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is up over 6% at $2.99 Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is up over 5% at $37.00

In the Red

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is down over 36% at $2.44 Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is down over 27% at $2.18 Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) is down over 15% at $9.74 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is down over 14% at $3.05 KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) is down over 11% at $3.20 Neonode Inc. (NEON) is down over 10% at $4.52 Carvana Co. (CVNA) is down over 10% at $4.42 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is down over 7% at $348.01

