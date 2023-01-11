Markets
AMC

Pre-market Movers: BWEN, LASE, PROK, BIOR, BBBY…

January 11, 2023 — 07:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) is up over 59% at $3.60 Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) is up over 45% at $3.69 ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is up over 40% at $10.80 Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) is up over 30% at $7.07 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is up over 25% at $2.59 Inpixon (INPX) is up over 18% at $2.04 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) is up over 6% at $96.02 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 5% at $14.20 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is up over 5% at $4.27

In the Red

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) is down over 17% at $24.50 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) is down over 9% at $3.61 Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) is down over 7% at $6.10 Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is down over 4% at $18.61 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is down over 4% at $9.02

