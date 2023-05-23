Pre-market Movers: BIOC, MVLA, COYA, PACW, OMH…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is up over 18% at $2.28. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) is up over 16% at $5.58. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is up over 14% at $7.86. Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) is up over 14% at $5.93. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) is up over 13% at $6.10. Yelp Inc. (YELP) is up over 12% at $36.44. Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is up over 9% at $21.05. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is up over 9% at $5.03. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is up over 7% at $19.84. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 7% at $11.65. Bird Global, Inc. (BRDS) is up over 5% at $2.66.

In the Red

Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) is down over 25% at $3.69. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) is down over 10% at $17.37. Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) is down over 9% at $2.18. Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is down over 7% at $28.42. Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is down over 6% at $2.97. Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is down over 5% at $5.48. Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) is down over 5% at $3.18.

