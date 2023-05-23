News & Insights

Markets
BIOC

Pre-market Movers: BIOC, MVLA, COYA, PACW, OMH…

May 23, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is up over 18% at $2.28. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) is up over 16% at $5.58. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is up over 14% at $7.86. Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) is up over 14% at $5.93. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) is up over 13% at $6.10. Yelp Inc. (YELP) is up over 12% at $36.44. Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is up over 9% at $21.05. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is up over 9% at $5.03. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is up over 7% at $19.84. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 7% at $11.65. Bird Global, Inc. (BRDS) is up over 5% at $2.66.

In the Red

Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) is down over 25% at $3.69. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) is down over 10% at $17.37. Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) is down over 9% at $2.18. Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is down over 7% at $28.42. Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is down over 6% at $2.97. Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is down over 5% at $5.48. Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) is down over 5% at $3.18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIOC
BRDS
CALT
COYA
GH
HEPA
IONQ
LFCR
MBOT
MNK
NCPL
OCFT
OMH
PACW
QTRX
TRNR
YELP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.