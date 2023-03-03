Pre-market Movers: BFRG, VERU, ARDX, GMVD, RKDA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) is up over 46% at $4.01. Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is up over 19% at $3.44. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is up over 19% at $2.39. C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is up over 16% at $24.78. ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is up over 16% at $3.48. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) is up over 12% at $3.07. Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) is up over 11% at $6.78. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is up over 10% at $3.13. Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) is up over 10% at $2.13. SES AI Corporation (SES) is up over 7% at $3.30.

In the Red

Veru Inc. (VERU) is down over 31% at $2.60. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) is down over 17% at $8.49. Wag! Group Co. (PET) is down over 13% at $2.13. Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is down over 12% at $117.93. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is down over 10% at $10.12. OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is down over 9% at $2.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is down over 8% at $42.28. CareDx, Inc (CDNA) is down over 8% at $9.90. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) is down over 8% at $2.01. HPX Corp. (HPX) is down over 6% at $16.24. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) is down over 6% at $5.65.

