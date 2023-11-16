Pre-market Movers: AUGX, BIVI, CHSN, VLD, FLGC…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is up over 20% at $3.78. Chanson International Holding (CHSN) is up over 17% at $1.70. Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is up over 15% at $1.17. GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) is up over 7% at $4.13. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is up over 7% at $2.35. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (BCSA) is up over 6% at $11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) is up over 6% at $1.77. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is up over 6% at $1.25. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) is up over 5% at $1.08.

In the Red

Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX) is down over 27% at $3.96. Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is down over 15% at $1.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is down over 11% at $47.41. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is down over 8% at $5.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is down over 5% at $242.00. NetEase, Inc. (NTES) is down over 5% at $108.81. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) is down over 5% at $2.37.

