Pre-market Movers: ATNF, ADCT, SLS, CSSE, LANV…

In the Green

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is up over 33% at $2.97 ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is up over 29% at $4.13 SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 18% at $2.69 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) is up over 16% at $6.16 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is up over 12% at $116.21 Caravelle International Group (CACO) is up over 11% at $2.36 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 7% at $5.39 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is up over 6% at $6.68

In the Red

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) is down over 16% at $6.10 FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) is down over 9% at $5.70 Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is down over 7% at $4.65

