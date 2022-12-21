Markets
ADCT

Pre-market Movers: ATNF, ADCT, SLS, CSSE, LANV…

December 21, 2022 — 06:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is up over 33% at $2.97 ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is up over 29% at $4.13 SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 18% at $2.69 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) is up over 16% at $6.16 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is up over 12% at $116.21 Caravelle International Group (CACO) is up over 11% at $2.36 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 7% at $5.39 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is up over 6% at $6.68

In the Red

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) is down over 16% at $6.10 FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) is down over 9% at $5.70 Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is down over 7% at $4.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADCT
ATNF
CSSE
GETY
INDO
LANV
NKE
SLS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.