Pre-market Movers: ARCT, CONN, LULU, JFIN, CARM…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is up over 29 % at $20.07. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is up over 16% at $371.64. Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is up over 16% at $3.96. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (CARM) is up over 15% at $3.45. N-able, Inc. (NABL) is up over 13% at $13.80. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is up over 6% at $4.77.

In the Red

Conn's, Inc. (CONN) is down over 20% at $4.30. Oculis Holding AG (OCS) is down over 4% at $7.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.