Pre-market Movers: ARBE, SGML, ATNM, BTCS, OKYO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is up over 36% at $5.95. Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) is up over 25% at $29.48. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) is up over 21% at $16.69. BTCS Inc. (BTCS) is up over 17% at $2.04. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 15% at $4.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is up over 14% at $63.50. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (OCEA) is up over 13% at $4.50. Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 13% at $2.45. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is up over 12% at $28.96. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) is up over 6% at $99.45. Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) is up over 6% at $52.99. Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is up over 6% at $29.63. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) is up over 6% at $3.80. enCore Energy Corp. (EU) is up over 5% at $2.60.

In the Red

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) is down over 16% at $3.12. Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is down over 14% at $4.00. JD.com, Inc. (JD) is down over 8% at $48.69. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is down over 8% at $2.53. Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) is down over 7% at $2.30. THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) is down over 5% at $89.52. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is down over 5% at $88.08. Sasol Limited (SSL) is down over 5% at $15.41.

