Pre-market Movers: ARBB, THRX, LESL, EDTX, LUNR, ACAD…

July 14, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) is up over 86% at $6.09. Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is up over 23% at $10.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is up over 18% at $30.51. Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is up over 15% at $2.56. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is up over 14% at $3.85. Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 13% at $2.75. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 12% at $13. Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is up over 6% at $76.10.

In the Red

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX) is down over 65% at $3.26. Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) is down over 29% at $6.72. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) is down over 23% at $33.13. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is down over 13% at $3.07. Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) is down over 10% at $2.86. Nokia Oyj (NOK) is down over 8% at $4.00. Ault Alliance, Inc. (AULT) is down over 7% at $3.88. Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (SGE) is down over 6% at $3.12.

