Pre-market Movers: APVO, ACET, COUP, AMAM, CJJD…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is up over 58% at $5.43 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is up over 21% at $75.48 China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is up over 17% at $3.88 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) is up over 15% at $40.77 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is up over 14% at $111.65 Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is up over 11% at $2.80 Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is up over 10% at $20.38 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is up over 8% at $4.63 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is up over 6% at $21.00 OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is up over 6% at $2.59 Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is up over 5% at $13.54

In the Red

Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) is down over 35% at $11.19 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 21% at $3.57 Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is down over 15% at $4.40 Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) is down over 11% at $7.60 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) is down over 9% at $46.00 Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) is down over 7% at $2.49 ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) is down over 5% at $21.91

