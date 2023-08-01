News & Insights

Markets
AMSC

Pre-market Movers: AMSC, UPTD, TUP, MSGM, FZT…

August 01, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is up over 71% at $17.24. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (UPTD) is up over 28% at $12.76. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is up over 24% at $5.31. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is up over 20% at $4.14. FAST Acquisition Corp. II (FZT) is up over 19% at $12.49. Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) is up over 16% at $2.90. Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) is up over 14% at $10.52. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (PNAC) is up over 12% at $11.99. Nocturne Acquisition Corporation (MBTC) is up over 10% at $12.40.

In the Red

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is down over 18% at $20.81. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is down over 15% at $12.65. Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is down over 14% at $261.99. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (GENQ) is down over 13% at $7.25. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) is down over 13% at $3.74. Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is down over 10% at $56.02. INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) is down over 8% at $4.56. Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS) is down over 7% at $23.20. Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) is down over 7% at $11.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) is down over 6% at $524.99.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMSC
CRK
HLIT
INVO
MBTCU
MSGM
OCUP
RGTI
RMBS
TUP
UPTD
ZBRA
ZI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.