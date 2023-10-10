News & Insights

Markets
AKRO

Pre-market Movers: AKRO, MOB, VTYX, PGTI, PRZO…

October 10, 2023 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Mobilicom Limited (MOB) is up over 46% at $2.08. PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) is up over 14% at $29.89. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) is up over 11% at $6.00. Turnstone Biologics Corp. (TSBX) is up over 11% at $3.98. NeurAxis, Inc. (NRXS) is up over 10% at $3.98. American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC) is up over 8% at $9.87. Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKDT) is up over 7% at $59.52. Unity Software Inc. (U) is up over 6% at $31.53.

In the Red

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) is down over 63% at $17.79. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is down over 17% at $24.74. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) is down over 14% at $2.31. Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) is down over 13% at $5.62. PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is down over 6% at $20.43. POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is down over 4% at $92.45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AKRO
MOB
ORN
PD
PGTI
PKX
PRZO
TSBX
U
VTYX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.