Pre-market Movers: AKRO, MOB, VTYX, PGTI, PRZO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Mobilicom Limited (MOB) is up over 46% at $2.08. PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) is up over 14% at $29.89. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) is up over 11% at $6.00. Turnstone Biologics Corp. (TSBX) is up over 11% at $3.98. NeurAxis, Inc. (NRXS) is up over 10% at $3.98. American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC) is up over 8% at $9.87. Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKDT) is up over 7% at $59.52. Unity Software Inc. (U) is up over 6% at $31.53.

In the Red

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) is down over 63% at $17.79. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is down over 17% at $24.74. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) is down over 14% at $2.31. Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) is down over 13% at $5.62. PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is down over 6% at $20.43. POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is down over 4% at $92.45.

