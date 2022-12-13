Markets
ABCM

Pre-market Movers: ACMR, CNCE, MRTX, LEV, AMAM…

December 13, 2022 — 06:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is up over 26% at $11.03 Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) is up over 24% at $5.95 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is up over 16% at $48.10 Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is up over 8% at $9.54 111, Inc. (YI) is up over 8% at $3.85 Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (POND) is up over 5% at $10.72 SOS Limited (SOS) is up over 5% at $4.47

In the Red

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is down over 16% at $2.24 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 15% at $2.42 China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is down over 12% at $6.25 Abcam plc (ABCM) is down over 7% at $14.10 Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is down over 7% at $6.51

