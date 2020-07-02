Pre-Market Movers In Healthcare Sector - VERO, XERS, CEMI, ZOM...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market?

In the Green

1. Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology company, are up over 61% at $5.05 in pre-market trading Thursday, following FDA clearance for its Venus Viva MD.

Venus Viva MD is a non-invasive device intended for use in dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin including conditions such as acne scars, dyschromia (alteration of skin color), striae (stretch marks), and enlarged pores.

2. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) is up 30% at $3.51 in pre-market trading Thursday, on news that its Gvoke HypoPen is available by prescription in the U.S. for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in adults and children with diabetes ages 2 years and above.

Gvoke HypoPen is the first ready-to-use glucagon in a premixed autoinjector, with no visible needle.

3. Shares of Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG), a provider of molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating the risk of cancer, are up nearly 30% at $5.69 in pre-market trading Thursday, on no specific news.

4. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is up 25% at $4.10 in pre-market trading Thursday, following an update related to the release date of its Q2 financial results. The Company will be reporting COVID-19 product development plans and preliminary estimated second-quarter revenue results on Monday, July 6, 2020.

5. Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (MGTA) are up 12% at $8.52. The Company closed its previously announced underwritten public offering, including full exercise of underwriter's option, on June 30, 2020. The shares were sold at a price of $8 per share and the total gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $69.0 million.

In The Red

1. Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) a veterinary diagnostic company, are down 30% at $0.15 in pre-market trading Thursday on news that it has commenced a public offering of its common shares, together with warrants to purchase its common shares.

2. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is down 24% at $0.41 in pre-market trading Thursday, following the pricing of its public offering of 26 million units at $0.45 per unit, for gross proceeds of $12 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 7, 2020.

3. Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is down over 12% at $1.63 on news. On June 30, the shares had soared over 100 percent to $1.19, following an update on its lead compound ATH434 for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a Parkinsonian disorder, and had added another 57% yesterday to close at $1.87.

4. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) is down 6% at $15.99 in pre-market trading Thursday on news of a proposed public offering. The Company intends to sell up to 5.0 million shares of its common stock in the offering.

The Company intends to offer and sell up to 5.0 million shares of its common stock and, and expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock.

