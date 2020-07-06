Pre-Market Movers In Healthcare Sector - OBSV, MGTA, ELGX...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market today?

In the Green

1. Shares of ObsEva SA (OBSV) are up more than 9 percent at $6.15 in pre-market trading on Monday, following positive top-line results from two phase III studies, dubbed PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2, evaluating Yselty in women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids. The Company plans to regulatory submissions for Yselty to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the FDA in 4Q 2020 and 1H 2021, respectively.

2. Shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) are up over 13 percent at $9.05 in premarket trading. The Company closed its previously announced underwritten public offering, including full exercise of underwriter's option, on June 30, 2020. The shares were sold at a price of $8 per share and the total gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $69.0 million.

In the Red

1. Shares of Endologix Inc. (ELGX) are down more than 55 percent at $0.34 in pre-market trading as the Company has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 process. It has also simultaneously filed a consensual plan of reorganization supported by Deerfield Partners as its largest creditor.

2. Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is down 8.75% at $1.4663 in pre-market trading on news. This is the second straight day of the stock being in the red. On July 2, the stock had lost over 14% and was at $1.44. Looks like it is giving back some of what it gained last week. On June 30, ATHE had soared over 100 percent to $1.19, following an update on its lead compound ATH434 for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a Parkinsonian disorder, and had added another 57% on July 1 to close at $1.87.

