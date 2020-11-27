Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: WORX, GNFT, YMAB, VSTM, TYME…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is up more than 64% at $2.06 in pre-market trading Friday on no specific news. The company offers offers an advanced software solution for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The sale of PPE and rapid test kits for COVID-19 represents a new business for the company.

2. Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is up over 21% at $2.07 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company expects to commence Phase 2 registration-directed trials of VS-6766 in both recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) and KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) by the end of this year.

3. Genfit SA (GNFT) is up over 20% at $5.90 in pre-market hours Friday on no news. The company's lead investigational asset Elafibranor is under a phase III trial in Primary Biliary Cholangitis, dubbed ELATIVE, with results expected by early 2023. A workforce restructuring plan, which is underway to reduce the overall workforce by 40%, encompassing both the U.S and France, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

4. Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) is up more than 14% at $2.80 in pre-market hours on no news. A phase II clinical trial of SYNB1618 in patients with Phenylketonuria is underway, with data expected in the middle of 2021.

5. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) is up more than 10% at $48.33 in pre-market hours, following FDA approval of its drug DANYELZA for the treatment of neuroblastoma.

6. ObsEva SA (OBSV) is up more than 9% at $2.13 in pre-market trading on no news. Early this month, the company reported positive topline results from its phase IIa proof-of-concept trial of Ebopiprant in preterm labor, dubbed PROLONG. On November 24, the company submitted its Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for YSELTY for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

In the Red

1. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is down over 12% at $1.50 in pre-market trading Friday on no news. The company anticipates the selection of a lead preclinical molecule for its COVID-19 coronavirus program by the end of 2020. Its fully owned drug candidate CC-42344 for Influenza A is expected to complete the ongoing IND-enabling studies and enter into clinical trials in 2021. The company is pursuing partnering opportunities for Hepatitis C drug candidate CC-31244, which has completed phase IIa clinical trial.

2. Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is down more than 5% at $0.25 in pre-market trading today on no news. The company has engaged Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. as its financial advisor to assist in the strategic review process.

3. Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) is down over 5% at $0.97 in pre-market hours on no news. The company expects to initiate the proof-of-concept RESPOnD trial to evaluate TYME-19 as a potential new approach against COVID-19, with data readout anticipated in first half of calendar year 2021. An investigator-initiated Phase II trial studying oral SM-88 as maintenance monotherapy in previously treated metastatic Ewing's sarcoma and salvage monotherapy in clinically advanced sarcomas is underway, with data readout anticipated in calendar year 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.