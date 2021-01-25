Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: VYNE, VTGN, ATOS, SENS, ADMP…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is up more than 60% at $3.09 in pre-market trading Monday, on no news. The company markets AMZEEQ, indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older, and ZILX, for use in rosacea. Last week, the company executed a contract with a major Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) for AMZEEQ and ZILXI. AMZEEQ received FDA approval in October 2019 and ZILXI in May 2020.

2. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is up nearly 34% at $2.96 in pre-market hours today, on no news. The company is preparing to launch a pivotal phase III study of PH94B for acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder in the second quarter of 2021. Patient enrollment in an exploratory Phase 2A clinical study of PH94B for acute treatment of adjustment disorder (AjD) is expected to be initiated this quarter. The company regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price rule on Jan.5, 2021.

3. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is up over 30% at $2.44 in pre-market trading Monday, adding to Friday's gain of nearly 12%. The company's AT-301 COVID-19 nasal spray is under phase I development, with final data expected this quarter. A phase II MBD (mammographic breast density) study of oral Endoxifen is also expected to be launched this quarter.

4. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is up over 22% at $2.84 in pre-market trading. The company's flagship product is Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System, which is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days. The Premarket Approval supplement application to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM System to 180 days is under FDA review, with a decision anticipated in the first half of this year.

5. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is up over 21% at $1.71 in pre-market hours, on no news. The company's proprietary and investigational Neuro-Spinal Scaffold is in pivotal clinical studies for acute spinal cord injury, dubbed INSPIRE 2.0. Enrollment in this study is expected to be completed by Q2, 2021.

6. OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is up 13% at $5.39 in pre-market hours today. Last week, the company announced that two institutional investors agreed to purchase approximately $25 million of the company's common shares in a registered offering priced at $3.424 per share. The offering is expected to close this week.

In the Red

1. Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is down 7% at $11.12 in pre-market trading Monday, adding to Friday's loss of over 6%. Last week, the company announced that its partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) company, received FDA clearance to begin a Phase 2a proof of concept study with JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149), in patients with epilepsy. The first patient is expected to be treated during Q2 2021.

2. SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) is down over 3% at $7.80 in pre-market hours today, on no news. The company's New Drug Application for Ibrexafungerp for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis, also known as vaginal yeast infections, is under Priority Review by the FDA, with a decision expected on June 1, 2021.

3. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is down over 1% at $1.77 in pre-market trading Monday, giving back some of what it gained on Friday. The stock was up more than 40% on Friday, after it announced that its SYMJEPI products will be available to members of the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program at a discounted price of $99.99 for a two-pack. SYMJEPI injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

