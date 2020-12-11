Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: VTVT, SNOA, XERS, LIFE, SLS, NBRV…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is up over 142% at $5.30 in pre-market hours Friday on news that it exercised its right to cause MacAndrews & Forbes Group LLC to purchase 625,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock at a per share price of $1.60.

2. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) is up over 41% at $8.69 in pre-market trading today, following a license and supply agreement with Crown Laboratories, Inc to launch Microcyn Technology-based anti-itch over-the-counter products. Sonoma's Microcyn technology dermal sprays and gels targeting itch and pain will be sold under Sarna, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Anti-Itch Brand, with a unique variety of formulations to quickly relieve itch and skin irritations.

3. aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) is up nearly 21% at $5.20 in pre-market hours. A phase II study of ATYR1923 in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications is ongoing. The study enrolled a total of 32 patients at hospitals in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, exceeding the target enrollment of 30 patients. Topline data is expected at the turn of the calendar year.

4. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is up over 16% at $1.50 in pre-market hours on no news. Late last month, the company reported encouraging preliminary safety and tolerability data collected from its Phase 1 trial of ALLN-346 in healthy volunteers. ALLN-346 is intended for the treatment of hyperuricemia in patients with gout and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A phase 1b multiple-ascending dose trial in healthy volunteers and a phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with hyperuricemia and CKD are expected to be initiated in the first half of 2021, with initial data from both studies expected in the second half of 2021.

5. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is up over 20% at $0.35 in pre-market hours. The company's biologic product candidate OCU200 is in preclinical development for treating severely sight-threatening diseases like Diabetic Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration. Its first gene therapy product candidate, OCU400, for retinitis pigmentosa, is expected to enter the clinic next year. On November 16, Roth Capital analyst initiated coverage of OCGN with a Buy rating and $1 price target. Yesterday, the announced that it is postponing its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to December 23 from its earlier planned date of December 11.

6. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is up over 7% at $7.50 in pre-market trading Friday, gaining some of what it lost yesterday. The stock was down more than 19% yesterday after the company priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8.72 million shares of common stock at $6.50 each.

7. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) is up over 6% at $4.35 in pre-market hours today, following a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Ogluo, a ready-to-use glucagon for injection, for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged 2 years and over with diabetes mellitus. A ready-to-use glucagon for injection has been available in the U.S. under the name Gvoke since September 2019.

In the Red

1. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is down over 26% at $2.50 in pre-market trading Friday, following the pricing of its public offering of 6 million ordinary shares at $2.50 each. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $15 million and the offering is slated to close on or about December 15.

2. Immutep Limited (IMMP) is down 26% at $4.21 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 160% yesterday following encouraging first Overall Survival follow up data from its ongoing phase IIb study of lead drug candidate Eftilagimod alpha in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy in patients with HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer.

3. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is down over 17% at $0.69 in pre-market hours, following a proposed public offering of its common stock. The company's lead product candidate is Larazotide, under a phase III trial for celiac disease, with interim analysis expected in the second half of 2021. A phase 1b/2a clinical trial of NM-002 for the treatment of short bowel syndrome is ongoing, with topline results expected in the first quarter of 2021.

4. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) is down over 22% at $13.60 in pre-market hours today. The stock has been on a roll this week gaining as much as 378%. On Monday, the company entered into an Exclusive License Agreement with 3D Medicines Announce Exclusive License Agreement for the development and commercialization of Galinpepimut-S and GPS+ in Greater China. GPS is currently being evaluated in a phase III clinical trial as monotherapy for AML patients who are in second complete remission and in phase I and phase II studies in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The company is slated to present finalized data from the National Cancer Institute-sponsored phase II trial of Nelipepimut-S in women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) of the breast at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium today between 2:15 pm and 3:30 pm.

5. Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) is down over 16% at $0.68 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 47% yesterday on news of the company's merger with Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU). The merger is currently expected to close by the second quarter of 2021.

