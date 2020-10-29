Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: VSTM, APM, KALA, BNTX, CGIX...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is up over 26% at $1.45 in pre-market trading Thursday, following new data published in The Lancet Oncology supporting the potential of VS-6766 as a treatment for RAS mutant tumors. The company's phase II registration-directed trials with VS-6766 in low grade serous ovarian cancer and KRAS mutant NSCLC are scheduled to begin by the end of this year.

2. Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is up over 22% at $2.49 in pre-market hours today. Last month, the company launched Aptorum Innovations - an infectious disease liquid biopsy diagnostics subsidiary and its newly established exclusive in-licensing arrangements with Accelerate Technologies Pte Ltd - to co-develop novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics ("RPIDD") technology.

3. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is up more than 5% at $0.48 in pre-market hours today on no news. The NDA submission for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid, a bilayer tablet, for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone-resistant pathogen is due this quarter.

4. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is up over 4% at $6.97 in pre-market trading Thursday, adding to yesterday's gain of more than 5%. As recently as October 27, the FDA approved the company's EYSUVIS 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Kala Pharma plans to launch EYSUVIS in the U.S. by the end of this year.

5. BioNTech SE (BNTX) is up more than 5% at $81.86 in pre-market hours today, gaining some of what it lost yesterday. The company, along with Pfizer (PFE) is developing BNT162b2, a vaccine candidate against COVID-19. This vaccine candidate is currently being evaluated in a global phase III study that is underway at more than 150 clinical sites.

In the Red

1. Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) is down over 33% at $2.25 in pre-market hours Thursday, adding to yesterday's loss of over 6%. Today, the company announced that it has increased the bought deal offering to $3.0 million from the previous $2.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about November 2, 2020.

2. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) is down 15% at $0.14 in pre-market trading Thursday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The company has priced an underwritten public offering of 80 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $8.0 million. The offering is slated to close on October 30.

3. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) is down over 10% at $1.13 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 140% yesterday on news of the company acquiring Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company. The acquisition adds clinical stage anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody, VRDN-001, intended for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, to Miragen's pipeline.

4. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is down over 5% at $2.20 in pre-market hours on no news. The company's lead asset is PH-762 for melanoma, which is expected to enter clinical studies in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.