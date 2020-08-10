Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: TRVN, ETON, FENC, OPGN…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is up over 60% at $3.83 in pre-market trading Monday, following FDA approval of OLINVYK for the management of acute pain in adults severe enough to require an IV opioid analgesic. The product is expected to be available next quarter.

2. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) is up over 26% at $8.39 in pre-market hours. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

3. OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is up more than 17% at $3.95 in pre-market trading today, adding to Friday's gain of over 52%. As part of a co-promotion agreement with Menarini Silicon Biosystems (MSB), OpGen has started marketing and promoting the CELLSEARCH system, CELLSEARCH CEC kit, and certain COVID-19 related products that are sold and distributed by MSB on a non-exclusive basis. The company is slated to report its second-quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

4. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) is up over 7% at $9.69 in pre-market trading. The FDA decision on the company's PEDMARK, proposed for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients is expected to be announced today.

5. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) is up more than 6% at $4.02 in pre-market trading today adding to Friday's gain of over 44%. On August 6, the company reported improved financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net loss narrowed to $10.6 million or $0.37 per share on total revenue of $18.8 million. This compared with a net loss of $24.9 million, or $0.90 per share and total revenue of $12.7 million in the same period in 2019.

6. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is up more than 4% at $1.38 in pre-market trading. The company is expected to release second-quarter financial results after the market close today.

In the Red

1. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) is down over 13% at $5.53 in pre-market trading today, giving back some of what it gained on Friday. The shares had jumped more than 50% on Friday to close at $6.40, following the receipt of FDA's Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for drug candidate Paxalisib for the treatment of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare and highly-aggressive childhood brain cancer. Paxalisib is under a phase I study in DIPG, with initial efficacy data anticipated during the second half of this year.

2. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) is down more than 9% at $0.38 in pre-market trading. The company is not in compliance with certain NYSE American exchange continued listing standards because its shares have been selling for less than $1 per share for a substantial period of time. Actinium is planning a reverse split by mid-August.

3. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) is down over 4% at $1.77 in pre-market trading today. On August 6, the company announced a third-party sales and distribution agreement with Brik LLC for Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test kits.

