Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: TMBR, AEZS, SRNE, AXDX, TTOO…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is up over 22% at $1.78 in pre-market trading Wednesday on no news. The lead drug candidate is TMB-001, which is under a phase 2b study for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis. Also in the pipeline is TMB-002 for the treatment of facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, which is under phase IIb study.

2. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is up nearly 17% at $0.79 in pre-market hours today on news of the company being granted an additional 180 calendar day period, or time until July 26, 2021, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule.

3. Immutep Limited (IMMP) is up nearly 16% at $3.64 in pre-market hours today. Last week, the company had announced that its licensing partner GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK.L,GSK) is discontinuing its Phase II clinical trial evaluating an anti-LAG3 cell depleting monoclonal antibody, GSK2831781, in patients with active ulcerative colitis. The collaboration with GSK remains in place and GSK2831781 continues to be under an exclusive license with GSK.

4. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is up nearly 14% at $9.49 in pre-market trading, on no news. The company has three marketed drugs - Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. The pipeline includes 6 clinical programs, including two COVID-19 trials.

5. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is up over 9% at $11.38 in pre-market trading Wednesday, adding to yesterday's gain of over 12%. The company's ongoing phase 1b study of human allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells, COVI-MSC, for patients suffering from COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress (ARD) or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) has yielded positive results.

6. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) is up over 8% at $13 in pre-market hours on no news. On Jan.12, the company had announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020. Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be approximately $3.1 million, compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For full-year 2020, total revenue is expected to be $11.2 million, compared to $9.3 million in 2019.

In the Red

1. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is down nearly 16% at $2.20 in pre-market trading Wednesday, adding to yesterday's loss of 12%. The company's AT-301 COVID-19 nasal spray is under phase I development. Preliminary results reported from the study last November, showed that AT-301 was safe and well tolerated at two different dose levels in both single and multiple dose forms over 14 days. The final data is expected this quarter. The company is also developing Endoxifen to reduce mammographic breast density and is planning to commence a Phase 2 study in Sweden this quarter (Q1, 2021).

2. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is down 14% at $2.39 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up 33% yesterday, following the company's preliminary results for Q4 and full year 2020. The preliminary fourth quarter 2020 total revenue is expected to be $7.8 million and full year revenue is pegged at $18.1 million. The total revenue was $3.1 million in Q4, 2019 and $8.3 million in full year 2019.

3. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is down 13% at $1.66 in pre-market hours today, on no news. The company regained compliance with Nasdaq bid price rule as recently as Jan.8, 2021. The company's partner Bharat Biotech secured emergency use approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in India as recently as January 3, 2021. Covaxin is currently in phase III trials in India. In December of 2020, Ocugen appointed a vaccine scientific advisory board comprised of leading academic and industry experts in the vaccine field to evaluate the clinical and regulatory path to approval of Covaxin in the U.S.

4. Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is down over 12% at $1.56 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up 27% yesterday after the company announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering of 25.93 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.35 per share.

