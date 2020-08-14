Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: TFFP, NVAX, KMDA, PRPO, DVAX...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is up over 25% at $12.85 in pre-market trading Friday, following a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with UNION therapeutics. As per the deal, UNION will acquire an option to obtain a worldwide exclusive license to TFF Pharma's Thin Film Freezing technology to be used in the field of Niclosamide, including oral and inhalation versions, potentially for COVID-19, as well as other niclosamide-based therapies. TFF Pharma is entitled to receive development, regulatory, and sales-related milestone payments of up to $210 million as well as tiered royalties.

2. Precipio Inc. (PRPO) is up over 20% at $3.85 in pre-market hours today. The company is scheduled to report Q2 financial results on Monday. Last month, the company had entered into an agreement with ADS Biotec, a US company based in Omaha, Nebraska, to distribute its FDA-authorized COVID-19 serology antibody tests that recently received Emergency Use Authorization.

3. Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) is up over 19% at $10.72 in pre-market trading Friday, adding to yesterday's gain of more than 11%. On August 12, the company reported Q2 financial results and reiterated its revenue outlook for the year. For 2020, the annual total revenues are expected to be between $132 million and $137 million while the consensus analysts' estimate is $135.58 million. Earlier in the week, a phase I/II clinical study of COVID-19 IgG product in Israel was initiated.

4. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is up more than 5% AT $141 in pre-market hours today, following a collaboration and purchase agreement with the U.K government for the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine candidate has successfully completed the phase I portion of phase I/II trial, conducted in Australia. The phase II clinical trials are set to begin in August. The phase III trial is expected to begin in the U.K. in the third quarter of this year. Novavax will supply 60 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 to the UK beginning as early as the first quarter of 2021.

5. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is up over 5% at $7.17 in pre-market trading, following a $3.4 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to scale up production batch size to allow for increased capacity of its CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant to support the global COVID-19 response.

In the Red

1. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is down more than 7% at $1.06 in pre-market trading Friday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The company has a couple of catalysts to keep an eye on in the coming months. The interim analysis results for phase III trial of TNX-102 SL for the management of Fibromyalgia, dubbed RELIEF, is expected next month, with topline data anticipated next quarter. The company's TNX-1800, a vaccine candidate to protect against COVID-19, is under preclinical testing, with data anticipated in Q4, 2020.

2. Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) is down over 8% at $0.75 in pre-market trading. On August 13, the company executed a consulting agreement with Blue Ox Healthcare Partners, LLC, a private equity firm, as part of a strategy to seek coverage and reimbursement for the Obalon Balloon System. The Obalon Balloon System is the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity.

3. Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) is down over 6% at $1.72 in pre-market hours Friday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. Thursday, the shares were up more than 17% at $1.83, following encouraging preclinical data for its COVID-19 vaccine. The data, generated at the University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, shows robust T cell-mediated immune response directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.

4. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is down more than 4% at $0.97 in pre-market hours. The Q2 financial results are expected to be reported next week. The company regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement on August 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.