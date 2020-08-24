Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: SONN, ADMA, THMO, LMNL, KMDA...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN), which has developed a unique platform that leverages several favorable biological properties of human serum Albumin, is up over 128% at $6.00 in pre-market trading Monday. The FDA, on Sunday, issued an emergency use authorization, permitting the use of blood plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients.

2. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is up over 65% at $4.16 in pre-market hours. This company is also involved in developing specialty plasma-derived products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. ADMA joined the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance in May and has been collecting plasma from COVID-19 convalesced patients. The CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance has been established to accelerate the development of a plasma-derived hyperimmune globulin therapy for COVID-19.

3. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is up over 66% at $6.17 in pre-market hours. This company is also developing a convalescent plasma strategy using its newly acquired intellectual property for developing fully human antibody therapeutics against the coronavirus.

4. Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) is up over 69% at $21.45 in pre-market hours. This company is also involved in the collection of convalescent plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19. Liminal's lead product candidate is Ryplazim for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency. The biologics license application for Ryplazim is expected to be resubmitted to the FDA this quarter (3Q, 2020). Ryplazim was denied FDA approval in 2018 due to issues related to Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls ("CMC") portion of the BLA.

5. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is up over 32% at $1.92 in pre-market hours today. On August 11, the company had reported financial results for the second quarter and issued revenue guidance for the full year 2020. The total revenue for full-year 2020 is expected to be between $18.0 million to $20.0 million, including product revenues between $13.0 million to $14.0 million and research and contribution revenues between $5.0 million to $6.0 million. Total revenue for 2019 was $8.3 million, including product revenue of $5.3 million and research revenue of $3.0 million.

6. Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) is up over 24% at $12.40 in pre-market trading. This company is also developing a plasma-derived hyperimmune IgG therapy for coronavirus disease which is in phase I/II trial.

7. Precipio Inc. (PRPO) is up more than 12% at $2.70 in pre-market trading. On August 20, the company signed an exclusive global distribution agreement with ADS Biotec for the sale and distribution of its proprietary IV-Cell cytogenetics cell culturing media.

8. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) is up over 11% at $4.35 in pre-market hours today on securing a patent on Methods and Use of anti-IL-6/IL-6 receptor monoclonal antibody TZLS-501, a potential treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary diseases such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The company expects to initiate a clinical trial in COVID-19 patients by Q1 2021.

9. DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up over 10% at $2.30 in pre-market trading on no news.

In the Red

1. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) is down 7% at $0.27 in pre-market hours today. On August 7, the company announced the pricing of a $4.9 million registered direct offering at $0.3511 per share.

2. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) is down over 9% at $0.61 in pre-market trading today, giving back some of what it gained on Friday. On August 20, the company announced the receipt of $9.5 million in upfront cash from China-based Ocumension Therapeutics under their expanded license agreements.

3. VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is down over 4% at $3.50. The company's lead drug candidate is Sci-B-Vac, a tri-antigenic Prophylactic Hepatitis B (HBV) Vaccine, for which positive topline results were reported from a second pivotal Phase 3 study, dubbed CONSTANT, in January of this year. Regulatory filings for Sci-B-Vac in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, are expected to be made beginning in Q4, 2020. A pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, SARS, and MERS is also being evaluated by the company, with the goal of having clinical study material available in Q4 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.