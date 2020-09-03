Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: SNSS, NNVC, STRO, FLGT, LPCN...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) is up more than 860% at $1.62 in pre-market hours Thursday, following a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

2. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is up over 15% at $1.06 in pre-market trading today. On Tuesday, the company received the go-ahead from the Romanian regulatory authorities to conduct a phase Ib trial of trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) in COVID-19 patients. Initial data from this trial is expected to be available next quarter.

3. Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) is up over 12% at $1.19 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company is slated to begin a phase Ib trial of PUR1800 in lung cancer in the United Kingdom during the second half of this year. Pulmatrix's strategic partner Sensory Cloud is gearing up for the commercial launch of FEND, an OTC Nasal Hygiene Product for COVID-19, in fall of this year.

4. Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) is up more than 10% at $12.50 in pre-market trading Thursday, adding to yesterday's gain of more than 11%. The company's phase I dose-escalation trial of STRO-002 in ovarian and endometrial cancer has demonstrated promising efficacy and safety profile in a heavily pretreated patient population. A conference call is slated for Sept. 9 to discuss the updated trial data.

5. Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) is more than 10% at $31.80 in pre-market hours, following news of the company partnering with New York City Health and Hospitals on a large-scale back-to-school COVID-19 testing. The program, dubbed Test and Trace, will use Fulgent's at-home testing solution for COVID-19, the results of which will be provided within 24-48 hours.

6. NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) is up over 5% at $5.86 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of more than 40%. The company is expected to make a presentation related to its COVID-19 drug development at the LD 500 investor conference today.

7. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is up nearly 5% at $108 in pre-market hours Thursday, following the publication of phase I data from its phase 1/2 clinical trial of NVX-CoV2373 in The New England Journal of Medicine. The phase I data from the phase 1/2 clinical trial of NVX-CoV2373 were reported on August 4. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, advanced to phase II portion in the United States and Australia last month. A Phase 2b clinical trial of the vaccine candidate also began in South Africa in August.

In the Red

1. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) is down over 7% at $0.79 in pre-market hours today on no news. In June, AgeX and privately-held ImStem Biotechnology signed a non-binding letter of intent regarding investigational mesenchymal stem cell candidate IMS001 for COVID-19 as well as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to other causes. The companies are in talks to finalize financial terms and other provisions of a license agreement. In its recent quarterly report, AgeX had mentioned its "going concern" status.

2. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is down more than 6% at $18.58 in pre-market hours today. The stock was up over 58% yesterday after oral arguments of an inter partes review related to the validity of the company's flagship drug Korlym for Cushing's syndrome began. The decision of the Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB) is expected on November 19, 2020.

3. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is down over 4% at $1.30 in pre-market hours Thursday on no news. The FDA decision on the company's Tlando, an investigational testosterone replacement therapy, was due on August 28. However, on August 28, the FDA informed the company that it needs some more time and that the review will be completed in the coming weeks.

