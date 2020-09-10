Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: SNOA, AMYT, IBIO, CVAC, PRPO…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) is up more than 16% at $7.89 in pre-market trading Thursday, following the launch of two new products, Nasocyn Nasal Care and Oracyn Oral Care, in Australia, in partnership with Te Arai BioFarma Ltd. The two products will be available without prescription through pharmacies.

2. Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) is up more than 13% at $15.30 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of over 20%. The company announced positive results from its pivotal phase III trial of FILSUVEZ for the treatment of dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa yesterday. Regulatory submissions seeking approval of FILSUVEZ in the US and the EU are expected to be filed by late Q1 2021.

3. iBio Inc. (IBIO) is up over 6% at $2.12 in pre-market hours on news of the company selecting IBIO-201 as the leading candidate to advance into clinical testing for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection. In preclinical immunization studies with IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, combined with select adjuvants from the Infectious Disease Research Institute, both the vaccine candidates had induced anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

4. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) is up over 2% at $4.92 in pre-market hours today. The company is scheduled to make a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference held virtually this year on September 15.

5. CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is up over 2% at $56.62 in pre-market trading Thursday. The company's vaccine-candidate against COVID-19 is under phase I testing in Germany and Belgium, with results expected in early Q4, 2020. A phase 2b/3 clinical trial of the vaccine candidate is also expected to be initiated next quarter.

6. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is up over 2% at $45.03 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of nearly 8%. Yesterday, the company announced that it has signed a seven-year, exclusive distribution agreement with SPI Medical for the deployment and introduction of Nanox's medical imaging services in Mexico. The agreement guarantees Nano-X a minimum service fee of $119 million over seven years, subject to receiving local regulatory approvals and acceptance test clearance.

In the Red

1. Precipio Inc. (PRPO) is down over 18% at $2.33 in pre-market hours, giving back most of what it gained yesterday.

2. Athenex Inc. (ATNX) is down more than 5% at $12.51 in pre-market trading Thursday, adding to yesterday's loss of 8%. Yesterday, the company announced that it intends to sell 10 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

3. Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) is down nearly 4% at $9.07 in pre-market hours today. On September 8, the company announced encouraging results from its ongoing phase I/II multi-center clinical trial of its Hyperimmune IgG product in hospitalized, non-ventilated COVID-19 Patients with pneumonia in Israel. The topline results are expected to be available by January of 2021.

