Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: SELB, GNMK, IMRN, AGE, ACHV…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) is up over 17% at $2.27 in pre-market trading Friday, adding to yesterday's gain of more than 13%. On Oct.8, the company announced that it has entered into a Research License and Option agreement with IGAN Biosciences Inc. to develop a product candidate for IgA nephropathy. The novel combination product will be developed by applying Selecta Biosciences' ImmTOR platform and IGAN's IgA protease enzyme.

2. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) is up over 16% at $16.60 in pre-market trading today, following emergency use approval from the FDA for its ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2. It is a combination test for COVID-19, flu and other common respiratory illnesses helps health care professionals prepare for flu season and provides results in less than two hours. The ePlex RP2 Panel was approved for use in Europe last month.

3. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is up more than 15% at $0.38 in pre-market hours on no news. The company's biologic product candidate OCU200 is in preclinical development for treating severely sight-threatening diseases like Diabetic Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration. Recently, the company entered into an agreement with Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd. to manufacture OCU200, which is expected to enter into clinical development by 1H 2022. Its first gene therapy product candidate, OCU400, for retinitis pigmentosa, is expected to enter the clinic next year.

4. Immuron Limited (IMRN) is up more than 5% at $7.75 in pre-market hours on no news. The company has one marketed drug, Travelan, an oral drug for the prevention of Travellers' diarrhea.

In the Red

1. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) is down more than 13% at $2.13 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock rose more than 190% yesterday to $2.48 on no news. The company is focused on developing innovative therapeutics for human aging.

2. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) is down more than 4% at $9.40 in pre-market trading today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. On Oct.7, the company announced the initiation of its phase III trial that will evaluate the efficacy and safety of 3 mg cytisinicline dosed 3 times daily compared to placebo in 750 adult smokers at 15 clinical sites in the United States.

