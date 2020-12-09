Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: RCKT, LPCN, PRPH, KZIA, CRIS…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) is up over 33% at $42.65 in pre-market hours Wednesday, thanks to positive preliminary data from its phase I clinical trial of RP-A501, its adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)-based gene therapy candidate, for the treatment of Danon Disease, a rare inherited disorder. A conference call is slated to be hosted by the company management today at 4:15 PM EST.

2. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is up over 22% at $2.06 in pre-market trading Wednesday, following FDA's tentative approval for its oral testosterone product Tlando. The final approval for Tlando will be given when the exclusivity period previously granted to rival product Jatenzo, developed by Clarus Therapeutics, expires on March 27, 2022.

3. ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) is up over 21% at $10.99 in pre-market hours today, on news of the expansion of its COVID-19 testing capacity with new 25,000 square feet testing facility in Garden City, New York. The company expects to be able to start processing COVID-19 tests in its new lab by mid-January and is seeking to build capacity to process up to 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day by the end of Q1 2021.

4. Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) is up over 14% at $126.20 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company is a provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies.

5. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) is up over 12% at $11.38 in pre-market hours today, following top-line final data from its phase I study of Cantrixil in patients with persistent or recurrent ovarian cancer. The trial achieved its primary objective, determining the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of Cantrixil to be 5 mg/kg. Of the 16 patients who were evaluable for efficacy, 1 patient demonstrated a complete response (CR) and two patients experienced a partial response (PR), according to industry-standard RECIST criteria, making an overall response rate (ORR) of 19%.

6. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is up over 11% at $8.80 in pre-market hours, following receipt of CLIA Licensure from the State of California that permits testing of clinical samples. The company intends to initially focus on testing for SARS-CoV-2 infection but expects to expand to include immuno-oncology tests to support its clinical trials.

7. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), a developer of innovative technology which enables the functional selection of stem cells, is up nearly 9% at $2.79 in pre-market hours, adding to yesterday's gain of over 26%, on no news. Last month, while reporting Q3 financial results, the company revealed that it has mutually agreed with Canndoc Ltd. to end previously announced commercial and merger discussions. Cellect continues to pursue a partner that can bring value to its shareholders and progress the development of its platform technology.

8. Curis Inc. (CRIS) is up over 8% at $7.09 in pre-market trading, adding to yesterday's gain. The stock was up more than 350% yesterday, following positive preliminary data from its ongoing phase I study of CA-4948 monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes. The company has also proposed a public offering of its common stock.

9. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is up over 5% at $2.20 in pre-market trading Wednesday, adding to yesterday's gain of over 6%, on no news. ADMA develops and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics. Last week, the company announced the commencement of operations and initiation of collections at its newest ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility located in Maryville, Tennessee. A Biologics License Application (BLA) has been submitted to the FDA seeking approval for this third plasma collection center and a decision for this third plasma facility is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the Red

1. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) is down over 47% at $5.99 in pre-market trading on news of its global pivotal phase III study testing PLX-PAD for the treatment of critical limb ischemia recommended for termination by the independent Data Monitoring Committee as the study was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint.

2. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is down more than 38% at $0.87 in pre-market trading Wednesday, on news of its pricing of $20.0 million underwritten public offering.

3. NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) is down over 9% at $2.72 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday, on no news. The company has three FDA cleared commercial products. DPNCheck, a point-of-care test used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, ADVANCE, a point-of-care device used as an aid in diagnosing and evaluating patients suspected of having focal or systemic neuropathies, and Quell 2.0, a wearable, mobile app enabled, neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain that is available over-the-counter. In the third quarter of 2020, revenue was $2.0 million, almost flat with $2.1 million reported in Q3 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.