Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: ORMP, VSTM, MRNA, COCP, SYBX...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is up over 46% at $6.50 in pre-market trading Monday, adding to Friday's gain of more than 37%. Last week, the company initiated a global Phase 3 trial of its oral insulin capsule ORMD-0801 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D). Efficacy data will become available after all patients have completed the first 6-month treatment period. Oramed is the first to run the world's first FDA Phase 3 oral insulin trial. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju has a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $17.00.

2. Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is up more than 10% at $2.20 in pre-market hours, adding to Friday's gain of 17%, on no news. The company expects to commence Phase 2 registration-directed trials of VS-6766 in both recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) and KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) by the end of this year.

3. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is up over 8% at $2.05 in pre-market trading Monday, adding to Friday's gain of over 10%, on no news. The company anticipates the selection of a lead preclinical molecule for its COVID-19 coronavirus program by the end of 2020. Its fully owned drug candidate CC-42344 for Influenza A is expected to complete the ongoing IND-enabling studies and enter into clinical trials in 2021. The company is pursuing partnering opportunities for Hepatitis C drug candidate CC-31244, which has completed phase IIa clinical trial.

4. FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) is up over 12% at $1.75 in pre-market trading Monday on no news. On September 25, the company received FDA clearance to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial for the use of FSD201 to treat COVID-19. As of September 30, 2020, the company had cash & non-cash assets of C$56.2 million and short & long term liabilities of C$13.6 million.

5. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is up more than 6% at $135.34 in pre-market hours today, adding to Friday's gain of 16.35%. On Sunday, the company announced a supply agreement with the UK government for an additional 2 million doses of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, to the United Kingdom beginning in March 2021. The UK government has now secured 7 million doses of mRNA-127. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom has started the rolling review process of mRNA-1273. The company intends to submit for an Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA in the coming weeks.

6. Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) is up over 4% at $0.70 in pre-market hours Monday on no news. The company's Japanese development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., launched sofpironium bromide gel, 5% under the brand name ECCLOCK in Japan, for the once daily treatment of primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis on November 26. Brickell is entitled to receive sales-based milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties based on a percentage of net sales of ECCLOCK in Japan.

In the Red

1. Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) is down more than 11% at $2.21 in pre-market hours today on no news. A phase II clinical trial of SYNB1618 in patients with Phenylketonuria is underway, with data expected in the middle of 2021. The healthy volunteer cohort in a phase I study of SYNB8802 was dosed earlier in the month. SYNB8802 is being developed for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria. Phase 1 clinical study of SYNB1891 in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphoma. A phase I trial of SYNB1891 in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphoma is ongoing.

2. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) is down over 9% at $0.22 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company is involved in developing medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and also nutraceutical products. In the third quarter ended Sep.30, 2020, the results of which were announced on November 13, total revenue was $253 thousand compared to $161 thousand in the year-ago quarter. Net loss narrowed to $2.14 million or $0.02 per share in Q3,2020, from $2.39 million or $0.07 per share in Q3,2019.

3. SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is down over 7% at $2.05 in pre-market trading Monday, giving back some of what it gained on Friday. The stock was up more than 77% on Friday on no news. The company offers an advanced software solution for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The sale of PPE and rapid test kits for COVID-19 represents a new business for the company.

4. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) is down more than 6% at $1.15 in pre-market hours on no news. The company's lead drug candidate, CLR 131, is currently in two clinical studies - phase II study in select B-cell malignancies, dubbed CLOVER-1, and a phase I pediatric safety study.

