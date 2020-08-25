Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: OCGN, CERS, IBIO, KMDA, SONN…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is up over 31% at $0.53 in pre-market trading Tuesday. The company made a presentation at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2020 Conference, highlighting its breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform, on August 24. Ocugen's gene therapy product candidate OCU400 is being explored in the indications of RHO mutation-associated retinal degeneration, CEP290 mutation-associated retinal degeneration, and NR2E3 mutation-associated retinal degeneration. This product is under pre-clinical testing.

2. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up more than 17% at $0.98 in pre-market hours today. The company has a couple of catalysts to keep an eye on in the coming months. The interim analysis results for phase III trial of TNX-102 SL for the management of Fibromyalgia, dubbed RELIEF, is expected in September, with topline data anticipated next quarter. The company's TNX-1800, a vaccine candidate to protect against COVID-19, is under preclinical testing, with data anticipated in Q4, 2020.

3. Cerus Corporation (CERS) is up over 13% at $7.75 in pre-market trading. The company, which operates in the blood transfusion space, markets INTERCEPT Blood System, which has earned both CE Mark and FDA approval for pathogen reduction of both platelet and plasma components. It should be noted that it was only as recently as August 23, did the FDA give emergency use approval for the investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.

4. iBio Inc. (IBIO) is up more than 13% at $2.49 in pre-market trading Tuesday. The company has two vaccine candidates for COVID-19, both of which are under preclinical development. iBio is also investigating an array of adjuvants in combination with its proprietary lichenase carrier molecule ("LicKM") fused to a coronavirus subunit protein ("IBIO-201"). Ten distinct preclinical study arms for the IBIO-201 antigen-adjuvant combinations have been concluded.

5. Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) is up over 6% at $12.46 in pre-market hours, adding to yesterday's gain of more than 17%. This company is developing a plasma-derived hyperimmune IgG therapy for coronavirus disease which is in phase I/II trial.

6. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up more than 4% at $3.15 in pre-market hours today.

In the Red

1. NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is down more than 20% at $0.69 in pre-market hours, adding to yesterday's loss of over 10%. Yesterday, the company announced that due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 4.33 million shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $0.75 per share, less underwriting discounts, and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 27, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

2. Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) is down nearly 17% at $5.19 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The company's shares had touched a new high of $10.39 in intraday trading yesterday, following a definitive merger agreement with StemoniX Inc. The combined company expects to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

3. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) is down more than 13% at $3.38 in pre-market hours, giving back some of what it gained yesterday.

4. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) is down more than 6% at $0.33 in pre-market hours, adding to yesterday's loss. Yesterday, the company announced that its phase III trial of intravenous Rigosertib in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, dubbed INSPIRE, did not meet its primary endpoint of improved survival. The news had sent the stock plunging 66% to $0.34.

5. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) is down 2% at $0.59 in pre-market hours. Yesterday, the company announced that it has entered into a purchase and marketing agreement with Vantage Outsourcing for DEXYCU 9%, a marketed intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

6. Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is down over 4% at $7 in pre-market trading, adding to yesterday's loss of more than 10%. The stock has lost nearly 60% of its value from its 52-week high of $17.49 set on July 14.

7. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is down more than 3% at $11.77 in pre-market hours today. The company's COVID-19 DNA vaccine INO-4800 is under a phase I study and positive interim data from the first two cohorts in the trial in the U.S. were reported in June. A phase II/III clinical study of INO-4800 in the U.S. is expected to start in September. Yesterday, there were reports that the Trump administration might fast track approval for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as early as October.

