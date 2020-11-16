Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: OBSC, CEMI, ABUS, CVAC, ADMP…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

the Green

1. ObsEva SA (OBSV) is up over 14% at $2.38 in pre-market trading Monday, following positive topline results from its phase IIa proof-of-concept trial of Ebopiprant in preterm labor, dubbed PROLONG. Ebopiprant demonstrated over 50% reduction of pre-term delivery within 48 hrs of treatment in singleton pregnancy.

2. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is up over 11% at $4.90 in pre-market hours. The company's DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system was approved by the regulatory authority in Brazil on Friday. The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system is designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in only 20 minutes.

3. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 12% at $4.09 in pre-market hours today, following encouraging updated clinical data from an ongoing phase Ia/Ib clinical trial with AB-729 in subjects with chronic hepatitis B infection.

4. CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is up more than 8% at $81.90 in pre-market trading Monday on no news. The company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV is under a phase IIa clinical trial in Peru and Panama. A pivotal phase IIb/III clinical study of CVnCoV is expected to be initiated by the end of this year.

5. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is up over 5% at $0.87 in pre-market hours on no news. The company reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on November 3. The total net revenue in Q3, 2020, increased to $53 million from $47.7 million in the year-ago same quarter. However, the product revenue, which comprises of Inbrija and Ampyra, were $34.6 million in Q3, 2020, down from $44.8 million in Q3, 2019.

In the Red

1. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) is down more than 5% at $0.11 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company is planning to progress the preclinical development of its ProNeura-based product candidate pipeline in the first half of 2021.

2. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is down over 3% at $0.66 in pre-market hours. The FDA decision on ZIMHI Injection, proposed for the reversal of opioid overdose, due on November 15, is awaited. ZIMHI is a 5 mg dose of Naloxone.

