Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: NNVC, BCRX, XENT, VVUS…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In The Green

1. Shares of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) are up over 50% at $10.47 in pre-market trading on Wednesday, following news that three of its anti-coronavirus drug candidates demonstrated excellent safety and tolerability in groups of mice. Previously, these drug candidates had shown strong effectiveness in a lethal lung infection model in rats using hCoV-NL63, a coronavirus that uses the same ACE2 receptor as SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19.

The promising data clear the path for further development towards a treatment for SARS-CoV-2, noted the Company.

2. Shares of Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) are up more than 35% at $18.76 in pre-market trading today, on no news. Intersect ENT is a company focused on developing therapies/products for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions. The Company is slated to report second-quarter financial results in the last week of July. In the first quarter of 2020, revenue was $19.8 million compared to $26.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

3. VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is up over 26% at $4.26 in pre-market trade on no news. VBI Vaccines is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The Company's lead drug candidate is Sci-B-Vac, a tri-antigenic Prophylactic Hepatitis B (HBV) Vaccine, for which positive topline results were reported from a second pivotal Phase 3 study, dubbed CONSTANT, in January of this year.

The Company plans to make regulatory filings for Sci-B-Vac in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, beginning in Q4, 2020. A pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, SARS, and MERS is also being evaluated by the Company, with the goal of having clinical study material available in Q4 2020.

4. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is up more than 8% at $5.85 in pre-market trading. The Company's coronavirus antiviral program Galidesivir (BCX4430) is under a phase I study in subjects with Yellow Fever or COVID-19 in Brazil.

5. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) is up over 7% at $16.80 in pre-market trading today. The Company expects total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 to be approximately $40.1 million, representing an increase of 118% over the second quarter of 2019, and well above the analysts' consensus revenue estimate of $31.39 million. The Q2 financial results are expected to be reported by early August.

In the Red

1. VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) is down more than 33% at $0.54 in pre-market trading today. The Company has completed the solicitation of an in-court prepackaged plan of reorganization, under which IEH Biopharma LLC will take 100% ownership of VIVUS, ahead of its July 7, 2020 chapter 11 filing.

2. Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) is down 8.36% at $6.25 in pre-market trading today. After having gained more than 76% yesterday, following an update related to its lead compound ANVS401, the stock is giving back some of its gains.

