Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: NMTR, TLSA, PTN, SRNE...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is up over 34% at $0.75 in pre-market trading Tuesday as the company gets ready to participate in the "Prepping ahead of Data" Conference Call Series today at 11:00 am Eastern Time. The company's lead product candidate is Larazotide, under a phase III trial for celiac disease, with interim analysis expected in the second half of 2021. A phase 1b/2a clinical trial of NM-002 for the treatment of short bowel syndrome is ongoing, with topline results expected in the first half of 2021.

2. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) is up more than 23% at $5.00 in pre-market trading today on news of the company securing a patent on use and methods of treatment of Crohn's disease with Foralumab, its proprietary fully human monoclonal antibody, and all other anti-CD3 monoclonal antibodies. Foralumab is scheduled to advance into a phase II trial in moderate-to-severe patients with Crohn's Disease in the fourth quarter.

3. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) is up more than 16% at $0.66 in pre-market hours on no news. The company has a couple of catalysts lined up for the coming months. A phase II trial with PL9643 for the treatment of dry eye disease is underway, with data readout anticipated next quarter. An investigational New Drug application for PL8177 as a treatment for patients with COVID-19 is expected to be filed with the FDA this quarter, with the initiation of a phase II trial also planned in the next quarter.

4. Avinger Inc. (AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company, is up over 5% at $0.71 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of more than 18%. The company's $6 million underwritten public offering of common stock, in which 15.8 million shares were offered for sale at $0.38 per share, closed on August 6.

In the Red

1. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) is down more than 10% at $0.57 in pre-market hours Tuesday. Yesterday, the company announced that its revenues for the first six months of 2020 decreased to $8.6 million from $10 million in the year-ago period.

2. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is down over 3% at $11.65 in pre-market hours. The company's COVID-19 saliva diagnostic test, licensed from Columbia University, is yet to be approved. On August 15, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Yale School of Public Health for its SalivaDirect COVID-19 diagnostic test.

