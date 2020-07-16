Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: NBRV, ADMP, BNTX, GENE…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is up more than 50% at $0.99 in pre-market trading Thursday on news of being selected by Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA as their exclusive commercialization and distribution partner for SIVEXTRO in the U.S. SIVEXTRO is indicated in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) caused by certain susceptible Gram-positive microorganisms.

2. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) is up more than 5% at $0.69 in pre-market trading. The Company has an FDA approved product, Symjepi, which is an Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe product for use in the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis. A New Drug Application to the FDA for ZIMHI product candidate for the treatment of opioid overdose was resubmitted on May 18, 2020.

3. BioNTech SE (BNTX) is up over 5% at $81.90 in pre-market trading today. On July 13, two of the four investigational vaccine candidates from the Company's BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program (BNT162b1 and BNT162b2) being developed to help protect against SARS-CoV-2 received Fast Track designation from the FDA. BNT162b1 and BNT162b2 are the two most advanced vaccine candidates in the BNT162 program currently being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical studies in the United States and Germany. Early data from the U.S. Phase 1/2 study for BNT162b1 reported on July 1 were promising. Early data from the German trial of BNT162b1 are expected to be released in July.

In the Red

1. INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) is down over 17% at $10.75 in pre-market trading today. This is the second straight day of loss for the stock, which touched a high of $24.42 in intraday trading on July 14. The Company announced promising results from a phase Ib clinical trial of XPro1595 in Alzheimer's disease yesterday, which had sent its stock up as much as 175% to touch $24.42 in intraday trading that day.

2. VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) is down more than 9% at $0.47 in premarket trading today. As a result of the filing of Chapter 11 and in accordance with certain Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company's securities will be suspended at the opening of business on July 17, 2020.

3. Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is down more than 8% at $1.08 in pr-market trading. On July 13, an Independent Data Monitoring Committee had recommended stopping the Company's phase III OPTIMA Study, which is evaluating ThermoDox in combination with radiofrequency ablation (RFA) for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or primary liver cancer.

4. Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is down more than 8% at $5.20 in pre-market trading, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock had soared as much as 355 percent in intraday trading yesterday to touch a high of $10.30, following an update on the development of the Company's COVID-19 Severity Risk Test.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.