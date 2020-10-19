Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: MTP, FLDM, RDHL, ENLV, TRIB, RWLK...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) is up over 46% at $2.94 in pre-market trading Monday, following encouraging headline results from a Phase I study of MTX110 in patients with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. The primary endpoint of the study was to determine the dosage regimen to be used in a proposed Phase II study. The phase I study, conducted at the University of California, San Francisco, supports a dose of between 60µM and 90µM of MTX110.

2. Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is up more than 19% at $8.06 in pre-market hours on no news. The company is slated to report third-quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the close of the market. Early this month, the company announced a program to expand the availability of Fluidigm COVID-19 tests for U.S. colleges and universities. The Fluidigm COVID-19 test is a non-invasive, saliva-based test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and will be provided to qualifying institutions at a cost as low as $5 per test.

3. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), a commercial-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, is up over 12% at $11.38 in pre-market trading Monday. A phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating Opaganib in patients hospitalized with severe SARS-COV-2 infection and pneumonia, and a phase II study of Opaganib in patients with severe COVID-19 are ongoing.

4. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) is up 9% at $14.38 in pre-market hours Monday. On October 13, the Israeli Ministry of Health authorized the initiation of a proposed investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial of the company's drug candidate Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients. In a phase Ib trial that included five COVID-19 patients, three in severe condition and two in critical condition, the results of which were reported recently, all five patients completely recovered from their respective severe/critical condition and were released from the hospital after an average of 5 days (severe) and 9 days (critical), following administration of Allocetra.

5. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) is up over 9% at $2.26 in pre-market trading. A phase III registration trial of SUL-DUR for the treatment of patients with pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, dubbed ATTACK, and a phase III registration trial of Zoliflodacin for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea are underway. As of June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $50.8 million.

6. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is up over 7% at $2.44 in pre-market hours today on no news. Last month, the company launched COVID-19 ImmunoRank Neutralization MICRO-ELISA, a proprietary, fully-validated ELISA assay for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in plasma. The company is expected to report Q3 financial results in the first week of November.

7. ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) is up over 9% at $2.40 in pre-market trading Monday, adding to Friday's gain of over 13%. Last month, the company signed a collaboration agreement with Salveo Diagnostics Inc. to commercialize the AditxtScore Platform starting this quarter. AditxtScore for COVID-19 is designed for use in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 antigens. The application seeking Emergency Use Authorization for AditxtScore was submitted to the FDA on Aug.24.

8. Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) is up over 5% at $2.90 in pre-market trading today. The company is slated to report third-quarter financial results today.

In the Red

1. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is down more than 9% at $1.29 in pre-market hours Monday, giving back some of what it gained on Friday. The stock had jumped over 23% to $1.43 on Friday. The company is slated to report Q3 financial results on November 11. On average, Wall Street analysts expect the company to incur a loss of $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.1 million.

2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) is down over 8% at $5.75 in pre-market hours on no news. The company's lead candidate is Edasalonexent, under a phase III trial in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, dubbed PolarisDMD, with topline results expected this quarter.

