Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: MDGS, PSTI, CDXC, ENLV, CTIC...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is up over 8% at $1.46% in pre-market trading Wednesday on no news. This medical device company specializes in developing minimally invasive endosurgical tools and imaging solutions across medical and industrial applications.

2. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) is up over 6% at $10.92 in pre-market hours today, following news that the company has received approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health to commence its phase II trial of Intramuscular Injections of PLXPAD for the treatment of severe COVID-19 in Israel. A total of 40 patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 complicated by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) will be enrolled at clinical sites in Israel and Germany. The company also has two ongoing COVID-19 Phase II clinical trials of its PLX-PAD product candidate for the treatment of severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome in the U.S. and Europe.

3. ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) is up over 7% at $5.60 in pre-market hours today adding to yesterday's gain of over 27%. Yesterday, the company reported that in a phase II study with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients, there was a 29% reduction in recovery time when they received the standard of care in combination with a nutritional protocol including ChromaDex's nicotinamide riboside (NR), i.e., the recovery time was reduced to 6.6 days from 9.3 days.

In the Red

1. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) is down more than 13% at $12.61 in pre-market trading Wednesday on no news. The stock has been rallying ever since the company reported positive top-line results of an investigator-initiated clinical trial of Allocetra in COVID-19 patients in severe/critical condition on October 1st. A phase IIb clinical trial of Allocetra for the treatment of organ failures associated with sepsis is expected to commence this quarter (Q4, 2020).

2. CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is down over 7% at $2.85 in pre-market trading on no news. On September 29, the company announced its intention to proceed with the rolling New Drug Application submission for the potential accelerated approval of Pacritinib as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia. The completion of NDA submission is anticipated by Q1, 2021. Pacritinib is also being tested in a phase III trial in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

3. Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, is down over 7% at $1.23 in pre-market hours today despite reporting impressive revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Q4 net revenue increased 82% sequentially, and 766% year-over-year to $14.9 million, which marks the highest revenue quarter to date.

4. ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) is down more than 5% at $1.88 in pre-market hours on no news. Under a collaboration agreement with Salveo Diagnostics Inc., signed last month, the company has plans to commercialize the AditxtScore Platform starting this quarter. AditxtScore for COVID-19 is designed for use in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 antigens. The application seeking Emergency Use Authorization for AditxtScore was submitted to the FDA on Aug.24.

