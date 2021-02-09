Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: ITRM, TNXP, ATHE, OTLK, INFI…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is up over 66% at $2.56 in pre-market trading Tuesday, on news of RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT increasing its beneficial ownership in the company. The company's New Drug Application for Oral Sulopenem, proposed for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen, is under FDA review, with a decision expected on July 25, 2021.

2. Zosano Pharma Corp. (ZSAN) is up over 35% at $2.61 in pre-market trading today, on no news. The lead drug candidate is Qtrypta, being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. The FDA had declined to approve Qtrypta last October. Early this month, the company announced its plans to conduct an additional pharmacokinetic study for inclusion in an NDA resubmission package.

3. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 30% at $2.02 in pre-market hours, on news that it is planning to develop a diagnostic skin test, TNX-2100 to measure T cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. T cell immunity is believed to provide an important element of protection against serious COVID-19 illness after infection with CoV-2. Tonix is also developing TNX-1800, a potential COVID-19 vaccine, and expects to report efficacy data from animal challenge studies of the vaccine candidate in the first quarter of 2021. The company's lead drug candidate is TNX-102 SL1 for Fibromyalgia. Last December, the company announced positive results from a phase III trial of TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg in Fibromyalgia, dubbed RELIEF. A second phase III trial of TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg for Fibromyalgia, dubbed RALLY, is ongoing. Interim results from this study are expected in the second quarter of this year.

4. Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is up over 25% at $2.48 in pre-market trading on news of a $495 thousand funding by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to determine optimal dosing of the company's lead drug candidate ATH434 for Parkinson's disease.

5. Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral therapeutics for autoimmune diseases, is up over 20% at $13.45 in pre-market trading Tuesday. The company went public on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 4, offering its shares at a price of $16 each. The lead drug candidate is BT-11, which is expected to advance into an integrated phase III trial of BT-11 in ulcerative colitis patients in the United States, Russia, Asia, and Europe is expected to commence in the first half of 2021.

6. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is up over 16% at $1.69 in pre-market hours on no news. Last week, the company closed its public offering of common stock, raising gross proceeds of $51.7 million. The company is planning to explore Tempol for the treatment of COVID-19.

7. TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) is up over 14% at $2.55 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 15%. The company markets products related to reproductive health and menopause management. In the third quarter ended Sep.30, 2020, the results of which were announced last November, total net revenue was $19.3 million compared to $23.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

8. Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) is up over 13% at $1.56 in pre-market hours Tuesday on no news. The company's partner AnGes is currently conducting Phase 1/2 clinical studies of DNA vaccine against Covid-19 in Japan. Results from the studies are expected to be received through the first quarter of 2021. A phase III program, comprising of two pivotal studies, evaluating Sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in subjects aged nine and older with primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis is underway. The topline results from these two studies are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

9. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is up 12% at $3.71 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of over 50%. The company remains on track to report pivotal safety and efficacy data from its phase III trial of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, dubbed NORSE 2, in the third quarter of this year. Last week, the company completed a $35.0 million public common stock offering as well as a partial exercise of the underwriter's overallotment option for an additional $3.6 million.

In the Red

1. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is down over 17% at $4.42 in pre-market trading Tuesday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 36% yesterday on no news. The company is scheduled to present data from MARIO-275, a phase II study evaluating the benefit of adding Eganelisib to Opdivo in patients with advanced urothelial cancer on February 11.

2. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) is down over 20% at $10.45 in pre-marker hours, following an increase in the previously announced bought deal offering of common stock to $40 million from $10 million. While announcing its preliminary revenue results last month, the company said that it expects total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be $2.3 million compared to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

