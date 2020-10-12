Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: IMRN, AKBA, MDGS, ENLV...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Immuron Limited (IMRN) is up more than 15% at $8.97 in pre-market hours Monday, adding to Friday's gain of over 5%. The company has one marketed drug, Travelan, an oral drug for the prevention of Travellers' diarrhea.

2. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is up more than 12% at $3.50 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company's lead candidate is Vadadustat, being developed for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The New Drug Application for Vadadustat is expected to be submitted to the FDA as early as possible in 2021.

3. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is up over 5% at $1.04 in pre-market trading Monday on no news. The company is slated to report Q3 financial results in the second week of next month. The resubmitted New Drug Application relating to ZIMHI, proposed for the treatment of opioid overdose, is under FDA review, with a decision expected on November 15, 2020.

In the Red

1. Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is down over 7% at $1.78 in pre-market trading Monday, giving back some of what it gained on Friday. The company, on October 9, announced its entry into e-commerce business by signing a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Smart Repair Pro, Inc. and Purex Inc., two data-driven e-commerce companies, operating on the Amazon Marketplace. The news had sent the stock up 26% on Friday.

2. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) is down over 7% at $2.35 in pre-market hours on no news. The company is focused on developing innovative therapeutics for human aging.

3. Genfit SA (GNFT) is down more than 7% at $4.39 in pre-market hours on no news. The company inked a five-year exclusive licensing agreement with LabCorp (LH) for NASH diagnostic test on Sep.28. As part of the deal, LabCorp will develop and commercialize a blood-based molecular diagnostic test powered by GENFIT's NIS4 technology throughout the U.S. and Canada to help identify patients with at-risk non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The diagnostic test is expected to be available from LabCorp by early 2021.

4. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) is down over 3% at $11.33 in pre-market hours today on no news. On October 1, the company reported positive top-line results of an investigator-initiated clinical trial of Allocetra in COVID-19 patients in severe/critical condition. A phase IIb clinical trial of Allocetra for the treatment of organ failures associated with sepsis is expected to commence this quarter (Q4, 2020).

