Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: IMMU, SAVA, DVAX, ENLV, VXRT...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) is up over 106% at $87.26 in pre-market trading Monday, following its acquisition by Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) for approximately $21 billion or $88.00 per share. The transaction is anticipated to close next quarter.

2. Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is up over 20% at $4.06 in pre-market hours. The company is scheduled to hold a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The lead drug candidate is PTI-125, which is under a phase IIb trial in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

3. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is up nearly 15% at $5.75 in pre-market hours Monday, following a commercial partnership with Valneva SE. Per the deal, Dynavax will supply its CpG 1018 adjuvant for use in Valneva's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Dynavax will supply CpG 1018 to produce up to 100 million doses of vaccine in 2021. Valneva has the option to purchase up to an additional 90 million doses through 2025.

4. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) is up more than 15% at $5.76 in pre-market hours Monday. The company dosed the first patient in an investigator-initiated multi-center clinical trial of Allocetra in COVID-19 patients with severe illness and respiratory failures last month. A phase II trial of Allocetra for the treatment of organ failures associated with sepsis is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2020.

5. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) is up more than 8% at $8.34 in pre-market hours as the company gears up for the FDA decision on EM-100, which is expected on September 15. EM-100 is an over-the-counter preservative-free formulation of ketotifen ophthalmic solution, proposed for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. It was out-licensed to Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) in 2019.

6. Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is up more than 6% at $5.66 in pre-market hours today, adding to Friday's gain of over 10%. The company is developing an oral vaccine for COVID-19 and an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the same was filed with the FDA last month.

7. Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is up over 6% at $3.83 in pre-market hours. The company is slated to make a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference today at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time).

In the Red

1. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) is down over 7% at $6.47 in pre-market trading Monday. The company is scheduled to make a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference today at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

2. Avinger Inc. (AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company, is down nearly 7% at $0.34 in pre-market hours today, adding to Friday's loss of over 12%. On September 11, the company received FDA clearance for its Ocelaris next generation image-guided chronic total occlusion (CTO) crossing system.

3. AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) is down over 6% at $0.54 in pre-market hours today. The company is slated to make a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 15 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

4. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is down over 5% at $2.12 in pre-market trading Monday. On September 3, the company launched COVID-19 ImmunoRank Neutralization MICRO-ELISA, a proprietary, fully-validated ELISA assay for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in plasma.

