Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: IMAC, BNGO, LMNL, FPRX, EQ…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) is up over 97% at $1.64 in pre-market trading Thursday, on news that the company has acquired Lockwood Chiropractic in Webster Groves, Missouri. IMAC is a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids.

2. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is up over 16% at $0.64 in pre-market trading, following publication of a study led by cytogenetics experts from the nation's top clinical and cancer centers in which they recommended that optical genome mapping (OGM) using the company's Saphyr System be considered as a first-line test for detection and identification of clinically relevant structural variants and copy number variants in leukemias. Saphyr system, the company's flagship product, is used for basic and translational research of DNA.

3. Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is up over 13% at $4.65 in pre-market trading today. The company's lead candidate Ryplazim, proposed for the treatment of clinical signs and symptoms associated with congenital plasminogen deficiency, is under FDA review, with a decision expected on June 5, 2021. The financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 are scheduled to be reported today after market close.

4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) is up over 14% at $20.62 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's triple-digit gain. The stock soared more than 230% yesterday following positive topline results from a phase II trial of investigational drug Bemarituzumab in patients with fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b-positive (FGFR2b+), HER2-negative front-line advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, dubbed FIGHT. The company also announced that it plans to sell 5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

5. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) is up over 5% at $35.30 in pre-market trading today, following the release of its interim Q3 report. The company plans to seek accelerated approval for Nefecon in patients with primary IgA nephropathy from the FDA and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency, which is planned for Q1 and H1 respectively next year.

In the Red

1. iBio Inc. (IBIO) is down over 4% at $1.67 in pre-market hours Thursday, on no news. The company's lead candidate for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection is BIO-201, which is in preclinical studies. The company will provide a corporate update and report its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results after market close on Monday, November 16, 2020.

2. Equillium Inc. (EQ) is down more than 5% at $4.76 in pre-market trading Thursday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 44% yesterday after the company reported its business highlights of the third quarter and revealed its upcoming catalysts. Enrollment in a phase III clinical trial of Itolizumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, dubbed EQUINOX, is expected to begin this quarter. Initial data from this trial are expected mid-year 2021.

