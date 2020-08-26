Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: FLDM, IMUX, LPCN, SRNE, ZSAN…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM), which touched a new 52-week high yesterday, is up over 53% at $13.50 in pre-market trading Wednesday. The FDA has given Emergency Use Authorization for the company's easy-to-administer saliva test for COVID-19, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay.

2. SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is up 22% at $2.00 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of over 12%. Earlier this month, the company signed new agreements with two healthcare organizations for data management applications totaling a minimum of $2.2 million over 5 years.

3. Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is up over 18% at $17.15 in pre-market hours. Early this month, the company reported positive top-line data from its phase 2 trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, dubbed EMPhASIS.

4. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), which lost 16% of its value yesterday, is up more than 15% at $1.66 in pre-market trading Wednesday. The company's investigational testosterone replacement therapy Tlando, which has been thrice rejected by the FDA, awaits a decision on August 28, 2020. The regulatory agency had turned down Tlando in June 2016, May 2018, and in November 2019.

5. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is up 9% at $9.02 in pre-market hours. Last week, the company had filed an investigational new drug application for phase I study of COVI-GUARD (STI-1499) for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The initial trial is expected to be followed by pivotal trials with the goal of potentially receiving a EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) as early as the end of this year. On August 20, Sorrento entered into a merger agreement to acquire SmartPharm, a gene-encoded therapeutics company developing non-viral DNA and RNA gene delivery platforms for COVID-19 and rare diseases.

6. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is up more than 5% at $1.10 in pre-market hours. In a recent SEC filing, dated August 7, the company has noted that it intends to begin first enrollment in its planned international TSC/COVID-19 program this quarter.

In the Red

1. Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) is down over 8% at $0.65 in pre-market trading Wednesday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The company reported positive primary efficacy data from its three-arm, five-month Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) feasibility study comparing Viveve's Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency (CMRF) treatment and a cryogen-only sham treatment to an inert sham treatment for mild to moderate SUI in women yesterday. The stock was up over 30% yesterday, following the positive news.

2. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) is down more than 6% at $2.96 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of nearly 19%.

3. Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is down more than 4% at $1.65 in pre-market hours today. The company's lead product candidate is Qtrypta, a transdermal microneedle patch for the acute treatment of migraine, which is under FDA review, with a decision expected on October 20, 2020.

