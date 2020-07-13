Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: EQ, ECOR, SAVA...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Equillium Inc. (EQ) is up over 130% at $7.42 in pre-market trading on Monday, on news that its drug candidate Itolizumab, a first-in-class immune-modulating antibody therapeutic, significantly reduced mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in a clinical trial conducted in India by partner Biocon. Equillium acquired rights to develop and commercialize Itolizumab in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand through an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Biocon. Itolizumab is approved for emergency use in India for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in India.

2. electroCore Inc. (ECOR) is up more than 100% at $1.73, following the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization for the Company's gammaCore Sapphire CV, a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy, or nVNS, for respiratory symptoms associated with COVID-19.

3. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) is up over 20% at $3.26 in pre-market trading today on no specific news. The Company launched Gvoke HypoPen, intended for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in adults and children with diabetes ages 2 years and above, as recently as July 1.

4. Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is up more than 9% at $3.65 in pre-market trading today. The Company is scheduled to make a presentation, focusing on SavaDx, an investigational diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease with a simple blood test, at the Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease Summit, a virtual conference, on July 15, 2020.

5. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is up more than 3% at $0.60 in pre-market trading. The Company has an FDA approved product, Symjepi, which is an Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe product for use in the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis. A New Drug Application to the FDA for ZIMHI product candidate for the treatment of opioid overdose was resubmitted on May 18, 2020.

In the Red

1. Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) is down more than 5% at $0.98 in pre-market trading today. On July 10, the Company announced that it has decided to cease further development of AG013 in oral mucositis by discontinuing its phase II trial and withdrawing the applicable Investigational New Drug application. Instead, it will use the available cash to continue the development of TerraCoV2, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the goal of advancing it into human clinical trials by early 2021. The Company also awaits Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") and other federal and state non-dilutive grant decisions for the development of TerraCoV2.

2. Endologix Inc. (ELGX) is down over 7% at $0.24 in pre-market trading Monday. On July 6, the Company had announced the initiation of a voluntary Chapter 11 case and simultaneous filing of a consensual plan of reorganization supported by Deerfield Partners. On July 7, Endologix was notified by Nasdaq that its common stock will be delisted on July 16, unless it requests an appeal.

3. CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) is down more than 5% at $0.58 in pre-market trading today. On July 8, the Company signed a distribution agreement with RenalSense Ltd. to sell Clarity RMS (real-time monitoring system) in certain U.S. territories. RenalSense's Clarity RMS is a critical care monitoring system that continuously measures urine flow rates and automatically transmits real-time data and fluctuation notifications to medical staff on a 24/7 basis.

