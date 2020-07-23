Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: ENTX, IMRN, CNTG, IMMP...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) are up over 113% at $4.08 in pre-market trading Thursday, following results from two primary market research studies related to orally-delivered parathyroid hormone (PTH) product in the treatment of osteoporosis. The company's EB613 oral PTH is under a phase II study with enrollment expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020. According to the survey results, approximately 85% of clinicians surveyed likely to prescribe oral Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) to treat moderate to severe osteoporosis.

2. Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is up over 33% at $16 in pre-market trading today, following news that its validated COVID-19 test kit, called CentoKit-19, is now available in Germany on Amazon.de. The company is the first provider worldwide to make its innovative and comprehensive testing solution for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus RNA available to all individuals in Germany via the online marketplace.

3. Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) is up more than 21% at $1.25 in pre-market trading. The company's investigational drug Cobomarsen has been designated an orphan drug by the FDA for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma. Cobomarsen is under a phase I trial in adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma and in a global phase II trial in patients with mycosis fungoides, the most common type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, dubbed SOLAR. Miragen regained compliance with the applicable NASDAQ minimum bid price continued listing requirement on July 1.

4. Immuron Limited (IMRN) is up more than 22% at $15.55 in pre-market trading on the proposed issue of shares. Yesterday, the company announced a US$20 million registered direct offering. On 21st, the company announced that IMM-124E used to manufacture its flagship commercially available and over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health immune supplements Travelan and Protectyn has demonstrated neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 in laboratory studies. The news sent the stock as much as over 10% that day.

5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up more than 16% at $1.52 in pre-market trading today. Last week, the company entered into research collaboration with Columbia University to develop precision medicine techniques for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

Last month, Tonix expanded its strategic collaboration with Southern Research to include a study of T cell immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in volunteers who have recovered or remain asymptomatic after exposure to COVID-19. The research is part of an ongoing and broader collaboration between Tonix and Southern Research to develop and conduct animal testing of Tonix's TNX-1800, which is a live replicating virus vaccine designed to protect against COVID-19. The data will support the interpretation of animal trial results with TNX-1800, which are expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 and subsequent human trials.

6. iBio Inc. (IBIO) is up over 14% at $6.20 in pre-market trading. The Company has two vaccine candidates for COVID-19, under preclinical development. The two COVID-19 vaccine candidates are produced in modified tobacco leaves using a plant-based growing system known as "FastPharming." The vaccine candidates are being tested at Texas A&M University System ("TAMUS") laboratories.

7. Immutep Limited (IMMP) is up more than 10% in pre-market trading today, following an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates Eftilagimod and IMP761.

8. BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is up more than 7% at $0.47 in pre-market trading. The company closed its previously announced rights offering yesterday. The offering, which was oversubscribed, raised total gross proceeds of $18.0 million.

9. Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is up over 6% at $4.35 today on no news. On July 21, National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded a research grant of $2.59 million to the University of Pittsburgh for Diabetes Gene Therapy Technology licensed by Genprex.

10. Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) is up over 6% at $3.15 in pre-market trading Thursday on no news. Last month, the Company had said that it remains on track to complete the design and development of its COVID-19 vaccine in July, and initiate manufacturing in early August. The Company is collaborating with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine.

In the Red

1. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is down 4.67% at $0.30 in pre-market trading on no news. Last month, the company had discontinued its phase III trial of OCU300 for ocular Graft vs. Host Disease (oGVHD) on the recommendation of an independent Data Monitoring Committee, which indicated the trial was unlikely to meet its co-primary endpoints upon completion.

2. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is down more than 6% at $15.60 in pre-market trading. The company has priced its underwritten public offering of 13.33 million common shares at $15 per share. The gross offering proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $200 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 27, 2020.

3. ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) is down over 6% at $6.84 in pre-market trading on no news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.