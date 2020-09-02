Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: DFFN, CVAC, ADTX, ADMA, PSTV...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is up more than 8% at $0.99 in pre-market hours Wednesday. Yesterday, the company announced the receipt of full regulatory approval from Romanian regulatory authorities to begin a phase Ib trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the Romanian National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

2. CureVac AG (CVAC) is up more than 7% at $61.30 in pre-market hours. The company's mRNA-based vaccine candidate to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection is in a phase I study in Germany and Belgium. The initial results from this trial are expected early in the fourth quarter. Based on the results of the phase I trial, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate will advance into a phase IIb/III trial next quarter.

In the Red

1. ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) is down over 11% at $2.83 in pre-market trading Wednesday. On August 19, 2020, the company filed for an Emergency Use Authorization for AditxtScore for COVID-19, for use in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 antigen, with the FDA. A decision on this can be expected within a month. A 510(K) application for the same is expected to be filed with the FDA by the end of Q4, 2020.

2. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is down more than 7% at $2.20 in pre-market hours today. The company, which markets specialty plasma-derived biologics, joined the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance in May. This collaboration was recently established to accelerate the development of a plasma-derived hyperimmune globulin therapy for COVID-19. In the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, the results of which were reported last month, total revenues were $7.8 million compared to $6.6 million for the year-ago period.

3. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) is down over 6% at $2.66 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up more than 15% yesterday on news of the company being granted orphan drug designation for its lead investigational drug, Rhenium NanoLiposomes, which is in a phase I trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma, dubbed ReSPECT.

4. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is down more than 4% in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of 5%. The company's lead product candidate is OCU400, which is under pre-clinical testing in the indications of RHO mutation-associated retinal degeneration, CEP290 mutation-associated retinal degeneration, and NR2E3 mutation-associated retinal degeneration. Ocugen is slated to make a presentation at the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on September 4.

5. Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is down over 4% at $2.61 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock gained more than 32% yesterday following a $10 million equity investment by ARK Investment Management, LLC and Alpha Capital Anstalt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.