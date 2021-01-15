Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: DBVT, OBSV, APYX...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

1. DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up over 30% at $4.87 in pre-market trading Friday, following an update on Investigational Viaskin Peanut for children of age 4 to 11 years. The company said it has received written responses from the FDA to questions provided in the Type A meeting request related to Viaskin Peanut. DBV believes that the feedback received from the FDA provides a well-defined regulatory path forward. The FDA had refused to approve Viaskin Peanut last August.

2. ObsEva SA (OBSV) is up over 20% at $3.06 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 19%, on no news. The company's Marketing Authorization Application for Yselty for the treatment of Uterine Fibroids is under review by the European Medicines Agency. The New Drug Application for Yselty is expected to be filed with the FDA during the first half of 2021. Last November, the company reported positive topline results of a phase 2a proof-of-concept trial of Ebopiprant in preterm labor, dubbed PROLONG.

3. Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is up over 4% at 9.66 in pre-market hours today on no news. Yesterday, the company reported preliminary revenue results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be in a range of approximately $10.9 to $11.3 million, up approximately 30% to 35% year-over-year, and well above analysts' consensus estimate of $8.09 million.

