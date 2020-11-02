Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: DBVT, BLRX, VTVT, SRNE, EQ...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up over 88% at $2.70 in pre-market trading Monday, on news of its Marketing Authorization Application for product candidate Viaskin Peanut being accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency. Viaskin Peanut is a non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch, proposed to treat peanut allergies in children ages 4 to 11 years. The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will review the application and provide a recommendation to the European Commission (EC) on whether to grant a marketing authorization. The FDA had declined to approve Viaskin Peanut in August this year.

2. BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is up more than 16% at $2.30 in pre-market trading today, adding to Friday's gain of over 33%. On Friday, the company announced positive results from a planned interim analysis of the ongoing phase III trial of Motixafortide for stem cell mobilization (SCM) in multiple myeloma patients, dubbed GENESIS. The topline data from this study are anticipated in the first half of next year. Progression free survival and overall survival data from a phase IIa study of a combination of BL-8040 and Merck's KEYTRUDA in metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma is awaited. The company had cash of $27.3 million as of June 30, 2020.

3. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is up more than 7% at $1.82 in pre-market hours on no news. The company is scheduled to provide a general study update and data on the baseline characteristics of patients enrolled in the ongoing Elevage Study on November 4. Elevage is a phase II clinical trial of experimental drug Azeliragon in adults with mild Alzheimer's disease who also have type 2 diabetes. The topline data from this trial is anticipated next month.

4. Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) is up over 4% at $4.31 in pre-market hours on no news. A one-for-ten reverse split of the company's American Depositary Shares was implemented on August 21, 2020. A phase I/II clinical study of NT219 in advanced cancer patients is underway, with topline results anticipated in the second half of 2021.

5. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is up more than 2% at $7.10 in pre-market hours today. The company is preparing to make IND filings for both intranasal COVI-DROPS nAb and intravenous COVI-AMG nAb against COVID-19 this month.

In the Red

1. Equillium Inc. (EQ) is down over 5% at $6.02 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company is all set to begin enrollment in its phase III clinical trial of Itolizumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, dubbed EQUINOX, this quarter. Initial data from this trial are expected mid-year 2021.

2. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) is down more than 4% at $2.03 in pre-market hours Monday, adding to Friday's loss of over 41%. The stock plunged over 41% on Friday, following news that the company's planned randomized, sham-controlled study of AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, dubbed EXPLORE-PD, is unlikely to enroll patients by the end of 2021. Earlier, it was expected that dosing in EXPLORE-PD would begin in 2021.

