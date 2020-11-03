Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: DBVT, ACOR, ANPC, AGRX, CATB…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up over 7% at $1.90 in pre-market trading Tuesday, adding to yesterday's gain. The stock was up over 26% yesterday after the company announced that its non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergies in children, Viaskin Peanut, has been accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency. The FDA had refused to approve Viaskin Peanut in August this year.

2. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is up more than 8% at $1.18 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 25%. The company is slated to provide third quarter 2020 update and financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET.

3. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is up nearly 5% at $4.10 in pre-market hours, adding to yesterday's gain. The stock was up over 22% yesterday on news that Jiangsu AnPac Health Management Co., Ltd in China has received COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Test Certification. Jiangsu AnPac has begun to receive samples for paid COVID-19 nucleic acid tests. Recently, AnPac Bio and Jiangsu AnPac signed an agreement to develop and qualify new COVID-19 test technologies and products, and carry out evaluations at Jiangsu AnPac's medical lab.

In the Red

1. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) is down more than 6% at $1.27 in pre-market hours today on no news. On October 27, company reported that its phase III trial of Edasalonexent in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, dubbed PolarisDMD, failed to meet the primary and secondary endpoints. The news had sent the stock plunging over 70% to $1.56 that day.

2. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is down over 4% at $2.74 in pre-market hours Monday on no news. The company's birth control patch Twirla is expected to be launched this quarter. The third-quarter financial results are expected to be reported on Nov.11 or Nov.12.

3. BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is down more than 3% at $2.20 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. Last week, the company announced positive results from a planned interim analysis of the ongoing phase III trial of Motixafortide for stem cell mobilization (SCM) in multiple myeloma patients, dubbed GENESIS. The topline data from this study are anticipated in the first half of next year. Progression free survival and overall survival data from a phase IIa study of a combination of BL-8040 and Merck's KEYTRUDA in metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma are awaited. The company had cash of $27.3 million as of June 30, 2020.

